iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $419.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

