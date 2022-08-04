iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,545,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $280.03 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.31.

