Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.