JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $17.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

