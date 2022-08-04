JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,854,655.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

