JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $61.39 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.67.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

