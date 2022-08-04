Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $71,627,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

