Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

