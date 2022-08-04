Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Apple Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

