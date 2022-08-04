KeyCorp Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

PUBM opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $921.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $382,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PubMatic by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,439 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

