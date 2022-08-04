KeyCorp Comments on Regal Rexnord Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

