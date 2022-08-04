KeyCorp Comments on Taboola.com Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of TBLA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

