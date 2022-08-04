Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

