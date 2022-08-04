Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.23.

KMMPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

