Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.34. 12,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,775,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Insider Activity

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kyndryl by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,644 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $53,416,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 110.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

