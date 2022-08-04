Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.8% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.4 %

LRCX opened at $524.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.81.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

