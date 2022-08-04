Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Lamb Weston worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

LW opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.