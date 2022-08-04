Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 909 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $23,961.24.

NASDAQ OM opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $927.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

