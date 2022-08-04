Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $271.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day moving average of $297.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.25.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

