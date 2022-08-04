LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LYB opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
