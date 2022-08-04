LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

