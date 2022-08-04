Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Datadog Trading Up 5.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,242,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

