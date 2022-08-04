Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Maximus were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

