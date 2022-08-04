Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,359.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

