Michael T. Sweeney Sells 6,500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $650,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FSLR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4,715.17 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

