Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
