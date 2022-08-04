Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.