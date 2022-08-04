MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock worth $11,863,981. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.8 %

MDB stock opened at $339.31 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.