MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MSCI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $496.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.