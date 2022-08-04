NBW Capital LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

