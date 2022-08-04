Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 676,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCACU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

