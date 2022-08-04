Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

