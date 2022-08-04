ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $72.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

