Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

