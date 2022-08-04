Patrick Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,103 shares of company stock valued at $873,469. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

