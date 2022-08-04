PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PGTI stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $262,335. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

