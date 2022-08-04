Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Insider Andrew Smith Sells 84,875 Shares

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($507,523.59).
Playtech Trading Down 0.5 %
Playtech stock opened at GBX 476.80 ($5.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Playtech plc has a 1 year low of GBX 363.20 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($9.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 571.08.
Playtech Company Profile
