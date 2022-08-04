Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Insider Andrew Smith Sells 84,875 Shares

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($507,523.59).

Playtech Trading Down 0.5 %

Playtech stock opened at GBX 476.80 ($5.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Playtech plc has a 1 year low of GBX 363.20 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($9.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 571.08.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

