Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 800 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

