Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after acquiring an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

