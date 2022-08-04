Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 4,056 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
