Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 4,056 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

