Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.14% of Puma Biotechnology worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $169,604 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.