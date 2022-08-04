Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,425 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyliion Price Performance
HYLN opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
