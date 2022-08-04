Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exponent by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 84,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exponent by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

