Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $12,911,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 104,708 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

