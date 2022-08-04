Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $329.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

