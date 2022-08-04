Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,042 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 290.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.82 and a 52-week high of $221.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

