Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

