Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $180,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

