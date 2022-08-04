Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $208,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

