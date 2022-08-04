Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $215,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

