Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $178,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS GOVT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.