Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $180,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

